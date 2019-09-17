|
|
Eleanor Knowles Peugh
1936 ~ 2019
Eleanor Knowles Peugh, 83 years of age, passed away surrounded by loved ones on September 14, 2019. She was born January 5, 1936, in Logan, Utah, to Ernest Howard Knowles and Elva Christensen Knowles. In her youth, she lived in Logan, Park City, and Kearns, Utah, and Shoshone, Idaho.
Eleanor graduated from Shoshone High School, active in many social groups: student council, FHA, concert band, and she played percussion in the marching and pep bands. She also enjoyed being involved in chorus where she served as assistant director. She was on the staff of the School paper - 'The Tattler' - and in theater renditions of Margie Goes Modern, Girls Trio, and Pep Club.
Eleanor married her true love, Charles John Peugh, on June 17, 1954, and their marriage was later solemnized March 9, 1967, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Together they lived in Twin Falls and Burley and eventually ended up settling in Boise.
As an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served as Relief Society President, a member of the Singing Mothers, as ward organist and many years as a leader in the Young Women Organization. She spent time as a worker in the Boise Idaho Temple. She loved flowers and was a talented seamstress. She worked as a telephone operator for Mountain Bell, in fabric stores in Burley and Boise, and taught piano lessons for many years. She was beloved by customers and students alike.
Her greatest love was her family. She cherished the time she spent with them, and she was her children and grandchildren's greatest fan.
Eleanor is survived by her three children: Connie (Edward) Garner of Boise, Clay (Vickie) Peugh of Meridian, and John (Renee) Peugh of Boise. Seven grandchildren: Zachary (Mandy) Garner, Chris (Michelle) Peugh, Josh (Lacee) Peugh, and Shelby, Colby, Branden, and Ashten Peugh. Four great-grandchildren: Connor and Ava Peugh, Lennox Garner, and Evan Peugh. She is also survived by her brother, Lloyd (Pam) Knowles of Springville, Utah, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles in 1988, her parents, and brothers Thomas and Fredrick.
Eleanor made anyone she met feel as if they were her best friend.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019, 10:00am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, located at 5751 S. Five Mile Rd., Boise, with a viewing from 9:00-9:45am before the service. Graveside services will be held afterward at Cloverdale Cemetery.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 17, 2019