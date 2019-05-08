|
|
Electa May Flaherty Jones
8/6/36-2/22/19
Electa May Flaherty Jones, was born in Ontario, Oregon August 6, 1936 and passed away in Boise Idaho. Daughter of Jim and Electa Ingraham Flaherty. Survived by her daughters Vicki Stevens, Loraine Wood, son John E. Jones, numerous Grandchildren and sister Mary. Proceeded in death by her husband John H. Jones and her parents. She worked at Jackson's in Eagle, Spectra Productions Boise Flea Market & Eagle Food Town/IGA. We will be having a Celebration of her Life, Sunday, May 26th, from 12:00-4:00 at her residence in Eagle. Please come and join her family and friends.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 8, 2019