Elinor M. Collins

1923-2019

Elinor Collins passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 20, 2019.

Mom was born in Omaha, NE in April, 1923, the only child of Ira and Inez Polsley. She attended schools in Omaha and graduated from University of Omaha with a degree in biology. As a young person she enjoyed playing the piano, drawing, hiking, and dancing. It was at one of those dances that she met a young man from Idaho, Edgar Collins. They married in June 1951 and followed Dad's career to different cities ending up in Santa Monica, California for 30 years where they raised us, their 2 kids. After Dad retired, they moved to Idaho in 1987.

Mom took art classes and was involved in art groups when we were kids and continued to do that after she moved to Idaho. She was a member of the Idaho Centennial Art Group for many years and was part of the Art Source Gallery when it first started. She showed her paintings in juried shows and sold some but really just liked painting for herself. Mom had a bright, inquisitive mind. Creating things, whether it was with paper, cloth, food, or words, was in her DNA; she used art to shade, color, and texture her life.

Elinor is survived by her 2 children Brian Collins (Lynne) of Eldora, Colorado and Alexis Collins (Joe Frost) of Boise. Please join us for a family visitation for Elinor on February 23, 2019 1 - 3 pm in the Garden Room at Cloverdale Funeral Home. We'll share some of our favorite memories of Elinor and hope you will too. Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary