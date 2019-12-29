|
Elizabeth Carpenter
92
Elizabeth "Beth" Carpenter, 92, of Boise, left her earthly home and peacefully went on to glory on December 17th.Beth was born to Houston T. Hitt and Betty Sproat Hitt, on December 22nd. 1926 in Mountain Home Idaho. She grew up on the family farm in Indian Cove, the middle child of seven. At the age of twelve, Beth made secret plans to run away to Boise, because the one room school she attended did not offer Algebra or Latin.
Soon after, the family relocated to Boise, where Beth attended Boise High. She excelled in Athletics and Academics, and graduated with the class of 1944. After High School, she joined the Army Cadet Nurse Corps, attended the St. Alphonsus School of Nursing, and earned her RN Degree. She immediately went to work on the night shift in Labor and Delivery. Helping to bring new life into the world was her passion. As was customary in those days, the Nurses periodically were required to perform deliveries when the Doctors were late, or busy with other deliveries. She lost count of how many newborns she introduced to the world. She delivered Cameron , one of her grandchildren at home.
While working at St. Al's she met and married Jim Carpenter in 1949. They raised three children in Boise's North End.
Beth went on to become St. Al's Lead Nursing Instructor for Labor and Delivery. She loved her work as an Educator, and was highly respected for her skill and enthusiasm.
Beth returned to the academic world in the late 60's. She attended Boise State, and graduated with honors in 1971, with a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology. Soon after that, she joined the Boise Public School System. She spent the next seventeen years as a School Nurse. The job took her to Collister and Pierce Park, Hillside Junior High, and Capital High. During this time, she received numerous awards, including the Statesman Distinguished Citizen Award, and Idaho School Nurse of the Year. She retired in 1988.
Beth was many things to many people. She had a tremendous love for family and friends. She was the "Go To" person if someone had an illness or injury.
Beth was a devout Catholic. She was baptized at St. Mary's while attending Nursing School, and remained an active part of the parish for the next sixty-five years. During those years, she established countless lasting relationships with fellow parishioners. She performed volunteer work at the church food bank, and cared for the church rose garden.
Making shortbread was a Holiday tradition every year. She would bake hundreds every year, and share with everyone she knew. We are going to miss that treat.
Her Scottish heritage was always evident. She always had a Grandma Hitt' ism to share. She was active in the Boise Caledonian Society. Every year, during the annual Robert Burns celebration, she would lead the clan in prayer. She performed a wicked "Burns Grace" She was able to return to her roots in the early 90's, when she, her sister Elaine, and friend Mary, traveled to Scotland and Ireland.
Being a Girl Scout leader was always a great adventure for Beth. She led several multi day hiking trips into the Sawtooth Mountains with her more seasoned girls. She always felt that those trips brought her closer to God. She frequently volunteered to be Camp Nurse at Camp Alice Pittenger in McCall. Her camp name was "Pills"
In later years, Beth would make routine road trips to see her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. The great Grands knew her as "GIGI" They thrived on her love and attention.
Beth is survived by son Rusty (Pam) of Sedro-Woolley, Wa. Granddaughter Lindsay (Andrew) Jacobsen, Grandson Cameron(Carri), Beck, Grandson Eli (Kira) Carpenter, and Granddaughter Chelsea (Conner) Brown, brothers Douglas and Wallace Hitt, and sister A.J. O'Neal.
Per Beth's request, she will be cremated by the Cremation Society of Idaho. The family , and the parish of St. Mary's Church will conduct a memorial celebration in the Spring of 2020. Date and time will be announced.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt "Thank You" to Tina and Susan for their dedication to Beth's happiness and wellbeing, and to her Home Health Care staff, Cassi, Michelle, Whitney, Sally, Lindsey, and Jenna, for the loving care they showered on Beth. You are all "Angels.
Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to St Mary's Parish food bank.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 29, 2019