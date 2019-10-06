|
Elizabeth Holt
90
Elizabeth ("Betty") Ann Spitzer Holt, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, reunited with her late husband, Howard Lee Holt, and her late son, Brandon B. Holt, when she passed away on September 24, 2019 at the age of 90. Betty passed peacefully at a memory care facility in Boise, ID, with her loving daughter, Marta Eguia, at her side. Betty was born March 16, 1929 in Parma, MO, to Richard Frederick Spitzer, Sr., and Mary Lou Turner Spitzer. As a young girl, Betty spent many hours on her family's large farm with her siblings Alice and Richard. After high school, Betty attended Lindenwood College, an all-girls college in St. Louis, MO. While at college, Betty met and fell in love with Howard Holt and the two were married August 1, 1948 in Duluth, Minnesota at the First Presbyterian Church. Betty and Howard eventually settled in Boise, ID, where Howard established a successful dental practice. Betty served as Howard's office secretary until children Brandon and Marta were born. Betty and Howard were blessed to travel frequently, and enjoyed wintering in Hawaii and Southern California. Betty was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She had an extraordinary gift of organization and cleanliness, and kept a beautiful home, yard, and garden. Betty was also an avid golfer; she competed in (and occasionally won!) national golf tournaments. In her later years, she enjoyed golfing as a member of Boise's Plantation Country Club with Howard and friends. Betty was a beautiful, elegant, and sophisticated lady with a gracious, generous heart. She loved serving in her church (First Presbyterian of Boise) and community (e.g., the Hospital Gift Shop), and often hosted family and friends in her home for delicious meals and card games. She treasured time with her children and grandchildren, and created memorable experiences with them. She was a source of inspiration and support to many people, and her kindness and generosity left indelible impressions on many lives. Betty is survived by her daughter Marta Eguia, her six grandchildren (Emily Hawkes, Heather Ure (John), Julie Holt, Benjamin Holt, Elsa Eguia, and Roberto Eguia), and her seven great-grandchildren. God be with you till we meet again, sweet Betty.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 6, 2019