Elizabeth Jane Colson
1937 - 2020
Colson, Elizabeth, 83
After a brief battle with cancer, Elizabeth (Betty) Jane Colson, born July 21, 1937, passed peacefully on October 16, 2020. Betty was the very proud mother of 4 children. If you knew Betty you knew her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren well. She would proudly boast (often unprompted) of each of their successes and accomplishments. Betty loved spending time enjoying nature in her backyard with her beloved pets.
Betty is survived by her husband Roy Colson, Hayden, ID; her sister Bonnie (Ray) Nickolauson, Sherwood, OR; her brother James (Nita) Case, Idaho Falls, ID; her three children: Clara (Ronnie) Kruger, Kathleen, ND; Wanda (Mike) Miller, Idaho Falls, ID; Lee (Carolyn) Brainard, Coeur d'Alene, ID; and 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 18 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rue and Clara Case, her brother Lee Case, and her daughter Shelley Morris.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Kootenai Humane Society, 11650 North Ramsey Rd, Hayden Idaho 83835, or Hospice of North Idaho, 2290 West Prairie Avenue, Coeur d'Alene 83815.
Yates Funeral Home has been entrusted with final arrangements.

Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 25, 2020.
