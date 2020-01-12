|
|
ELIZABETH LOLA
"BETTE" STONE
Elizabeth Lola "Bette" Stone passed away on December 28, 2019 in Boise, Idaho, one full century after her birth on June 21, 1919 in Caldwell, Idaho.
Bette died the way she lived – peaceful and happy – and she spread her exuberance, generosity and wisdom over several generations of family and friends.
She is survived by her five children – Margo McGowan (Boyce Burdick), Marcy Bishop (John), Robert McGowan (Marie), Mary Morrison (Ivan), and Gordon McGowan (Cathy) – a multitude of grandchildren and great grandchildren, even a few great-great grandchildren.
Also surviving is her longtime loving companion Norman Dahm, whom she met at Valley View Retirement Community in 2004. He stayed by her side traveling to community events, Boise State sporting events and community musicals while keeping her safe and encouraging her spirited nature.
Bette married twice, the first time in 1939 to Gordon "Buck" McGowan, and again to Tillman Stone of Pendleton, Ore., in 1987. She was mother to three stepchildren – Jim, Marianne and David -- while married to Till.
Her interests included sewing, quilting, painting, playing bridge and dancing. The granddaughter of a Methodist circuit rider, Bette maintained a strong foundation of Christian faith. She encouraged her children to attend church and served on the altar guild of the Episcopal church in Pendleton. Recently, she attended weekly services at The Cathedral of the Rockies with Norm in Boise.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 12, 2020