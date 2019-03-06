Home

Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 344-4441
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
6711 W Northview St
Boise, ID
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
6711 W Northview St
Boise, ID
View Map
Elizabeth West Obituary
Elizabeth Nelson West
November 23, 1929 - March 2, 2019
Elizabeth (Beth) Nelson West, age 89, peacefully passed away March 2, 2019 in Meridian, Idaho. Beth was born Nov. 23, 1929 in Midvale, Utah, the second of four children, to Dewey O'Dell Nelson and Edith Elizabeth Coward. Beth grew up in Wales, Ephraim and Spanish Fork Utah. She graduated from Spanish Fork High School in 1948, then attended LDS Business College in Salt Lake City.
Beth married Ralph B West on Dec 23, 1949, in Spanish Fork, Utah, and they moved to Salt Lake City. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS temple. They had two children, Randall (Randy) and Patricia (Patti).
In 1954 Ralph accepted a position with Boise Cascade and the couple moved to Boise, Idaho. While in Boise, Beth first worked for the Idaho Public Utilities Commission and later with Idaho Vocational Rehabilitation. Ralph's employment took the couple to Jerome ID, Spokane WA and Billings MT, but they returned to Boise in 1973 where they resided for the remainder of their lives.
Beth was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in numerous callings throughout her life. She and Ralph enjoyed serving in the Boise LDS Mission as Housing Coordinators, and in the Boise Idaho Temple. Beth was an active member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers (DUP) and loved attending while her heath allowed. Beth loved painting, and many family members and friends have her artwork hanging in their homes. She also enjoyed crafts, sewing, embroidery, crocheting and her newest hobby – knitting.
Beth is survived by her daughter Patricia Swenson (David) of Boise; grandchildren Emily (Justin) Sorensen of Rancho Cucamonga CA, Allison (Ryan) Pehrson of Gilbert AZ, Jennifer (Brandon) Riggs of Orem UT, and Mark Cardenas of Boise. She also has 4 darling grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Beth was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph West; son, Randall West; and two siblings. Mom/grandma, we will miss you. Say hello to your family and friends you have been waiting to see.
A viewing will be held at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise, on Friday March 8th from 5-6:30pm. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 9th at 11:00 am with a visitation held one hour prior to the service at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 6711 W Northview St, Boise, ID. Services are under the direction of Relyea Funeral Chapel.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 6, 2019
