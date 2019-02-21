Ellen F. Bates

1929 - 2019

Ellen Florence Bates, age 89, of Grand View, passed away on February 16, 2019 at a care center in Mtn Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, in Mtn Home.

Ellen was born November 7, 1929, in Portland, Oregon to Virgil and Katherine (Lyons) McGee. In 1937, she moved with her family to Nyssa, where they had a large farm. Then in the fall of 1950, the family bought the Henry-Ruby Street Ranch on Silver Creek in the Riley area.

Ellen attended the Nyssa High School where she met the love of her life, Tommy Bates. They were married in 1948 and were "happily" married for 69 years. They loved to hunt, fish and travel. Ellen enjoyed sewing, quilting and was very involved with the church, senior center and Lions Club for many years. She loved her grandkids and always enjoyed spending time with them.

Ellen is survived by her daughters Margaret (Ray) Ratliff, and Cathy Bates, son Robert (Sherry) Bates, sister Mary (Al) Escarcega, granddaughters Jessica (Mike) DeWitt, Shaela (Justin) Gage, Erika Bates; great-grandkids Stetson Gilbert, Madison Gilbert, Tristin, Jack and Austin DeWitt, Tristen Gage. She was preceded in death by her husband Tommy, both parents, two sisters and one brother.

Donations in Ellen's memory can be sent to Knight Community Church, 630 Idaho Str, Grand View, ID 83624 or the Rimrock Senior Center, P.O. Box 453, Grand View, ID 83624 Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 21, 2019