|
|
Ellen Lou Goicoechea
1927 ~ 2020
Ellen Lou Goicoechea passed away at home on January 8, 2020, surrounded by her family. Ellen was born July 3, 1927 in Weiser, Idaho to Pete and Bessie Iverson, the fourth of five children. Ellen grew up on the family farm in Weiser. Later after her father passed away her mother and her sisters moved to Boise. She attended St. Teresa's Academy and Boise Junior College where she was a cheerleader.
At Boise Junior college she met her future husband, Carl Goicoechea. Carl and Ellen were married on October 23, 1948, and were blessed with 11 children. At the time of Carl's death on September 3, 2018, they had been married almost 70 years.
Ellen's smile was a soft beacon of light that gently surrounded and protected her family. She had an aura of goodness, and gentleness that almost seemed spiritual. She was the glue that bound her family together. She was a wife, mother, teacher, sideline coach, loyal fan, family nurse, and friend. She was a peacemaker, negotiator and leader that led by wisdom and suggestion. The gifts of her legacy will long be remembered by those who knew and loved her. Ellen will be dearly missed by her family and friends but the spirit of her goodness will never be forgotten.
Ellen is survived by her sister, Ruthe Pesut: her eleven children Jerry (Judi), Sharon (Mike), Dave, Teresa, Janie (Dick), Carl (Carrie), John (Sandy), Joe (Katrina) Mark, Carol (Scott), Diane (Larry); twenty-eight grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carl; her brother, Roy; her sisters, Pat and Mary; her granddaughter, Tera; her grandson, Casey; her great-granddaughter Margot and many other relatives.
Our family would like to express our thanks, love and gratitude to Ellen's caregivers, Jeannie Bronson and Anne Pelletier. Without their love and dedication, we would not have been able to keep mom at home during her final years. You will always be a part of our family. A special thanks to Treasure Valley Hospice and Phoebe Bowles for their dedication and professionalism.
Ellen's funeral service will be at 11am on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 1500 E. Wright St., Boise, Idaho 83706.
In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to: , Greater Idaho Chapter 2995 N Cole Rd. #120, Boise, Idaho 83704 (www.alz.org/idaho).
Published in Idaho Statesman from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020