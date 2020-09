Or Copy this URL to Share

Knipple, Elliot C., 74, Boise, ID, 08/19/2020, Cremation under direction of Cremation Society of Idaho, Service to be located at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery Scatter Garden, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise, ID 83714 on September 2, 2020 at 2:00PM.



