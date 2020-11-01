1/1
Elmer L. Bacus
1923 - 2020
Elmer was born in Emmett, Idaho to Benjamin and Ida Bacus. He grew up in Council and in 1948 he married Ruth Harrington. They remained in Council Valley until 1969 when Boise Cascade transferred them to Eagle. Elmer enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports and traveling, but most of all family. Spending time with his children and their spouses, grandchildren and great granddaughters was his true joy.
Elmer is was preceded in death by four sisters, one brother and his wife Ruth.
He is survived by a brother Oliver (Ethel) Az, Elmer is also survived by son Larry (Marcine) Bacus, daughter Sue (Frank) Shoemaker, grandchildren Kenny Bacus, JD Shoemaker, KayCee (Jon) Choate, and two very special great granddaughters McKartney and Harper Choate.
Elmer was a WW II veteran.
Because of COVID-19, a memorial will be held in the spring in Council.
Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com.

Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomason Funeral Home
221 East Court Street
Weiser, ID 83672
(208) 414-1234
