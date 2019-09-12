|
Elmer (Whitey) Patrick White
January 5, 1940 - August 2, 2019
Elmer Patrick White (Whitey), of Emmet Idaho, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 peacefully with family by his side. Whitey was born on January 5, 1940 in Homedale, Idaho and was the first of 4 brothers that grew up together in the home of Wesley and Virginia White. Whitey enjoyed sports, motorcycles and hunting while growing up. After graduating from Homedale High School, he joined the Air Force and served as an MP for some time while stationed in Viet Nam, Philippines and Alaska. Toward the end of his four-year service career, he was stationed at Mountain Home Air Force Base. While on leave in Boise, he met Wanda Thomson, whom he later married in March of 1962. He instantly became the step father to Carrolleen, Sandie, and Jeff. Within the year, Whitey and Wanda welcomed a daughter, Juanita, into the family. Whitey spent his working years at Little Wheel Muffler and Upholstery Shop, initially as an upholstery specialist and eventually, owning the business until he retired. Over time, he became the grandfather to 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and loved to spend any time with them he could while providing each one of them a special "nick name". During those working years, he became an avid gun enthusiast and his favorite pastime was being in the outdoors hunting and fishing. He and his friend Merin owned an airplane and a boat that allowed them to travel anywhere they could to find the best hunting and fishing that was around. After his wife Wanda passed away in 1996, Whitey eventually met Vickie Cadotte and they started a new life together, marrying in 2007 and spending their life together in Emmet, Idaho. In his later years of life he enjoyed visits from his family, gardening in his yard, playing with his dogs and pet birds, spending time as the local water master and spending time with Vickie. Whitey was preceded in death by his parents, and one granddaughter. He is survived by his wife (Vickie), his three brothers – Alan (Idaho), Danny (Idaho) and Denver (Washington), his four children – Carrolleen Radach (Idaho), Sandie Murphy (Idaho), Jeff (Oregon) and Juanita Webb (Alaska) and all but one of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Whitey loved to tell stories about his adventures and many would set for hours and listen in amazement. He was loved by his family and he will be missed so much. He lived an adventurous life that many would be envious of. Our Hearts are broken with the loss of a husband, brother, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and most of all FRIEND. We will hold a Celebration of Life in the spring of 2020 and will notify family and friends of the gathering. Whitey loved his yard, plants, trees….we will be honoring this favorite pastime of his during the Celebration of Life. Love and miss you.
A special Thank You to the Boise V.A. staff who helped take care of Dad.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 12, 2019