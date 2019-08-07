|
|
Elmer "Mo" Handford
1961 ~ 2019
Elmer "Mo" Wayne Handford was born February 27, 1961 in Eugene, Oregon to Lawrence E. Handford and Mary L. Mills Hanford. He died August 1, 2019 from ongoing health issues.
With his family Mo lived in many areas of the United States as well as Zambia, Africa as his dad pursued his career in mining and heavy underground construction.
As a young man, Mo served his country in the Navy. After his service, he worked alongside his father and brothers at the Seabrook Nuclear Power Station in New Hampshire.
Later in life, Mo moved to Meridian, Idaho where he worked as a custodian for several schools in the Meridian school district. While he was working, and sometimes with others, Mo would play his harmonica. It was his passion.
Mo lived with his parents for many years, as it allowed him to help them with things around the house and assist them in the garden, which he loved doing. Mo is survived by his three brothers and their wives: Robert and Becky; Carl and Benita and James and Linda Handford. He is preceded by his parents, Lawrence and Mary Handford and brother, Charles Handford.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 AM on Monday, August 12th at Dry Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Remembrances may be made on Mo's webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian. 208-888-5833.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 7, 2019