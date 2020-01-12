|
|
Elsie Irene Ashinhurst
1933 - 2020
Elsie Irene Ashinhurst of Meridian, ID passed away January 2, 2020 at the age of 86 at a hospital in Meridian with her daughter, Dorothy, at her side.
Born September 11, 1933 in Morganville, KS, Elsie was the youngest of five children. Her parents, Emery and Amelia Stallsmith, moved the family to Payette while Elsie was still young, where she continued her education and was a graduate of Payette High School.
Elsie married the love of her life, Sharky Ashinhurst, on February 16, 1952. In addition to being a mother, she held many jobs throughout her life, working in packing sheds, becoming a bowling instructor, and also managing Gayway Bowl. She worked for many years at Glover's Jewelry before making a shift to bartending which she continued until retiring. Elsie was an avid reader and relished the outdoors; she loved nothing more than camping and fishing.
She is survived by her daughter Dorothy Hight and son-in-law Michael of Meridian, ID; her sister Alice Richardson of Kennewick, WA; grandchildren Jennifer Hight of Meridian, ID, Ashley Jean Hight of Portland, OR, and Nathan Ashinhurst of Spring, TX; and six great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Seth "Sharky" Ashinhurst; son Russell; and her brothers Harold, Albert, and Lewis.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, January 15 from 4pm-7pm at Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel in Payette, ID. Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Thursday, January 16 at the same location.
In lieu of flowers, please donate on Elsie's behalf to the and/or . Condolences may be made to Elsie's family at www.shafferjensen.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 12, 2020