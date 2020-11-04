Elsie Lorraine Hiatt
1928 ~ 2020
Lorraine Hiatt, 92, died November 1, 2020, after contracting Covid. She was the much loved mother of Michael Dean Hiatt of Idaho and Susie Hiatt Conte of North Carolina and the treasured grandmother to 12 and great-grandmother of 30.
Born Elsie Lorraine McCain on Jan. 10, 1928, in Howard, SD, to Joseph Oscar McCain and Margaret Hahn McCain, she moved with her family from their farm in South Dakota to one in Vale, OR, in 1941. After graduating from Vale Union High School, she married Phillip Dean Hiatt in 1947. They moved to Boise, ID, a place that she grew to love deeply and never left. After a divorce in 1959, she would go on to devotedly raise and provide for her children. She was a faithful Lutheran all her life, instilling an early knowledge of God in her children's lives.
She worked at C.C. Anderson's and the Dept. of Transportation, but later secured a position at Boise Cascade, where she worked with great dedication in the accounting and records management departments from 1960 until she retired in 1989.
She will be remembered for her great devotion to her children and their families, promoting education and work ethic, and for being perhaps the Boise State Bronco's greatest fan. She also enjoyed gardening and puzzles, from crossword to jigsaw. She will be profoundly missed by so many.
The family would love to have anyone who also loved Lorraine to contribute their memories or stories of her to the Relyea Funeral Home Chapel tribute page. https://www.relyeafuneralchapel.com/tributes/Elsie-Hiatt