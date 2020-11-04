1/1
Elsie Lorraine Hiatt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elsie Lorraine Hiatt
1928 ~ 2020
Lorraine Hiatt, 92, died November 1, 2020, after contracting Covid. She was the much loved mother of Michael Dean Hiatt of Idaho and Susie Hiatt Conte of North Carolina and the treasured grandmother to 12 and great-grandmother of 30.
Born Elsie Lorraine McCain on Jan. 10, 1928, in Howard, SD, to Joseph Oscar McCain and Margaret Hahn McCain, she moved with her family from their farm in South Dakota to one in Vale, OR, in 1941. After graduating from Vale Union High School, she married Phillip Dean Hiatt in 1947. They moved to Boise, ID, a place that she grew to love deeply and never left. After a divorce in 1959, she would go on to devotedly raise and provide for her children. She was a faithful Lutheran all her life, instilling an early knowledge of God in her children's lives.
She worked at C.C. Anderson's and the Dept. of Transportation, but later secured a position at Boise Cascade, where she worked with great dedication in the accounting and records management departments from 1960 until she retired in 1989.
She will be remembered for her great devotion to her children and their families, promoting education and work ethic, and for being perhaps the Boise State Bronco's greatest fan. She also enjoyed gardening and puzzles, from crossword to jigsaw. She will be profoundly missed by so many.
The family would love to have anyone who also loved Lorraine to contribute their memories or stories of her to the Relyea Funeral Home Chapel tribute page. https://www.relyeafuneralchapel.com/tributes/Elsie-Hiatt


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 N Latah St,
Boise , ID 83706
(208) 344-4441
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved