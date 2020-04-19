|
|
Elsie Sande Albertsen Prohaska
1924 ~ 2020
Elsie Sande Albertsen Prohaska peacefully died on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the age of 96. Born on February 11, 1924, Elsie was the 10th child born to Ben and Elida Sande, emigrants to Iowa from Norway. All of her siblings have preceded her in death, however, she has many surviving nieces and nephews, most of whom are in Iowa. She loved to visit them and receive all the loving attention they gave her!
Elsie became a young Navy wife to Donald Albertsen in Los Angeles on March 22, 1942. She was a dear mother to one son, Ken Albertsen (Ella Jean) of Loveland, CO, and four daughters; Mary Jane Zollbrecht (Henry) of Portland, OR, Carol Ann St. Clair (Jack) of LaGrande, OR, Donna Lang (deceased on December 27, 2011), and Linda Easley (Joe) of Eagle, ID. Elsie has around 17 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren, depending whether you count step-children, 2nd marriages and folks who just wish they were related. Her advice to her grandchildren was always to "Eat dessert first!"
Elsie lived in at least 29 different residences in her lifetime, and was always the life of the party. Everywhere she went she made friends, and in her later years she kept up with everyone's news via Facebook - she would get frustrated with the young kids (her friends in their 70s) who weren't on social media. She loved games; table games, outside games, and game shows on TV. She was often the winner of such games, and sternly denied that she ever cheated. She loved to laugh, and make others laugh. She especially loved to tell stories about herself, like the time she accidentally returned a dress to Macy's that she bought at Penney's (AND got a refund!)
Elsie lived in Boise and was a member of the Cloverdale SDA Church since 1972 (48 years). She was employed by the Idaho Conference of Seventh-day Adventists for many years as a secretary and of a youth group organization called "Pathfinders." She was blamed for many practical jokes and antics on the other staff and was decorated with many awards for her service.
She and Forrest Prohaska married on February 10, 1990. Forrest and Elsie travelled the world doing volunteer work for Maranatha International, and they drove the country's highways having adventures in their RV for many years. Forrest had two children, Rhonda and Dale, and he preceded Elsie in death on September 29, 2010.
Elsie called MorningStar Assisted Living home for the last 11 years of her life. She made many friends there with the staff and residents. She passed away during the coronavirus lockdown, during which the MorningStar staff successfully isolated all the residents from the virus. Graveside via Zoom is on Monday 4/20/20 at 3PM, and memorial services are pending.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 19, 2020