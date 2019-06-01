Ember Anne Carlson

October 29, 1947 - May 29, 2019

Ember Anne Carlson, 71, of Meridian, Idaho, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019 at St. Luke's Meridian Medical Center surrounded by her loved ones.

Ember loved people. She talked to anyone whether at the store, on a cruise, or at church. She was renowned for her great compassion and generosity.

She was born on October 29, 1947 in Nampa, Idaho, to Carlos and Betty Lou Loveland, and the oldest of nine children. Ember graduated from Ricks College in 1968 and from BYU in 1973 in elementary education. She loved teaching and substitute teaching in elementary schools in Utah and Idaho.

Ember is a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings in The Church. Throughout her life, she devoted most of her free time to doing genealogy, indexing, researching her family tree, and serving in the temple. She is survived by her father Carlos Loveland (Nampa, ID); and husband Roy Carlson (Meridian, ID); her three children and daughter-in-law: Clint and Angie Christensen (Willard, UT), Steven Carlson (Meridian, ID), and Kristina Carlson (Los Angeles, CA); three grandchildren; and eight siblings.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1615 W. 2nd St. in Meridian, ID 83642 with a viewing from 10:00 to 10:45 AM prior to the services.