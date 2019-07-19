Emil Reich

January 19, 1920-July 7, 2019

Emil Reich, of Boise, Idaho, passed away at his home on July 7, 2019 at the age of 99. Born on January 19, 1920, in Wishek, North Dakota to Andreas and Jacobina Reich, he was the third of fourteen siblings. Emil loved his family and life in North Dakota and had many wonderful stories about growing up in a large family.

He joined the Civilian Conservation Corps and served in the United States Army during WWII; stationed in the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. He also served as an interpreter during the war, familiar with the different dialects of the German language. In February of 2019, he was awarded the Legion of Honor medal by the French Government for his active duty at Omaha Beach, Battle of the Bulge, and Ardennes region. The ceremony was held at the Capitol Rotunda in Boise and attended by current and past service members, legislators, family, and friends. Emil was proud of his military service and grateful to have received this prestigious honor. Following his time in the military, he married Virginia (June) Creek and settled in Billings, Montana where they raised their four children.

A kind-hearted man with a love for craftsmanship, Emil began his career working as a roofer, and general contractor. There was nothing he could not build or fix. Emil and June spent their time travelling and lived in Carson City, Nevada, Renton, Washington, and Portland, Oregon, before retiring to Boise, Idaho in 1993. They especially loved spending time with their grandchildren, enjoyed boating and fishing at Payette Lake in McCall, and playing cards with their friends.

Emil is survived by his daughter, Kelly Reich, his daughters-in-law, Kathy Reich and Cindy Hopper, grandchildren Erin Howard (Chris Howard), Katie Depies (Alex Depies), Ryan Hand, Jacob Reich, Keegan Reich, and sister, Tena Christensen and brother-in-law, Chris Christensen. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Isaac, Alaina, and Angelene Howard. He was preceded in death by his wife Virginia, his daughter, Linda Bernhardt (Clifford Bernhardt), and sons, Larry and Tracy Reich.

A service will be held at 10:00 AM July 25th at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Eagle, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Idaho Humane Society. Emil's family would like to thank all of those who loved him during his time in Boise and extend their appreciation to Treasure Valley Hospice and the Boise Veterans Administration Published in Idaho Statesman on July 19, 2019