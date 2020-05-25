Emma Diane (Noble) Robinson
1934 - 2020
Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma Emma joined her cowboy in Heaven, April 25, 2020. She was a force of nature, a Ronald Reagan Republican ( was so happy to go to the Reagan Whitehouse for a picnic with Ronnie for the Command performance of rodeo), a seamstress who could and did make anything, a canner, cook who loved to share her goods with friends and family and her church, she was a babysitter and cheerleader of her grandchildren, and loved the new great grandsons with all her heart and soul. Rodeo, horse racing, roping, and in the cowboy world was how she spent a long life before suffering a stroke. We will miss her energy and love.
Emma will be honored in a graveside service June 1st, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Bruneau Cemetery. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 25, 2020.