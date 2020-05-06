Emma Emelia Hepper Bales
1918 - 2020
Emma Emelia Hepper Bales
102 years
Former longtime Meridian resident Emma Emelia Hepper Bales, born March 11, 1918, passed away of declining health at the age of 102 in Longview Washington on May 3, 2020. She was a lively, loving, and generous spirit and will be missed. Emma was preceded in death by her husband James "Harold" Bales and her son Joe Bales. She is survived by her daughter and her husband, Mary and Gordon Matlock, six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. At Emma's request a private family service will take place.

Published in Idaho Statesman on May 6, 2020.
