Eric Nelson
06/28/1952 07/10/2020
Eric D. Nelson died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on July 10, 2020 in Boise, Idaho.
Eric was born on June 28, 1952 in Ossining, New York to Donald and Jeanne Nelson (Willamsburg, Virgina). After graduating from Iowa State University with degrees in chemical and biomedical engineering, he pursued a long and successful career in medical product development and marketing. Eric was able to give his family the opportunity to live in Arizona, Colorado, New Hampshire, and Idaho. He was passionate about cars, trail running in the foothills, and spending time with his family.
Eric is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, and children; Katherine Burns (William), Keith, Kyle, and Matthew; grandchildren; Hannah, Molly, William, and Daisy; parents; Donald and Jeanne; brother, Paul; sister-in-law, Cindy; and nieces and nephews; Sarah, Zac, Elizabeth, Timothy, and Peter. He is preceded in death by his brother, Robert.
The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, and care staff at Saint Alphonsus Cancer Care Center and Keystone Hospice for their exceptional care and guidance.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Eric's life is planned for later this year in Boise once friends and family can travel and gather together. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Prostate Cancer Research Institute (www.pcri.org
).