1/1
Eric Donald Nelson
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eric Nelson
06/28/1952 07/10/2020
Eric D. Nelson died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on July 10, 2020 in Boise, Idaho.
Eric was born on June 28, 1952 in Ossining, New York to Donald and Jeanne Nelson (Willamsburg, Virgina). After graduating from Iowa State University with degrees in chemical and biomedical engineering, he pursued a long and successful career in medical product development and marketing. Eric was able to give his family the opportunity to live in Arizona, Colorado, New Hampshire, and Idaho. He was passionate about cars, trail running in the foothills, and spending time with his family.
Eric is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, and children; Katherine Burns (William), Keith, Kyle, and Matthew; grandchildren; Hannah, Molly, William, and Daisy; parents; Donald and Jeanne; brother, Paul; sister-in-law, Cindy; and nieces and nephews; Sarah, Zac, Elizabeth, Timothy, and Peter. He is preceded in death by his brother, Robert.
The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, and care staff at Saint Alphonsus Cancer Care Center and Keystone Hospice for their exceptional care and guidance.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Eric's life is planned for later this year in Boise once friends and family can travel and gather together. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Prostate Cancer Research Institute (www.pcri.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boise Funeral Home - Aclesa Chapel
8209 Fairview Ave.
Boise, ID 83704
(208) 322-2998
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 18, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Marybeth Gray-Hussey
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved