Ernest Dewayne Judd, born Sept. 19, 1927, in Payette County, Idaho passed peacefully away on June 18, 2019 at his home in Nampa, ID. He grew up in the Weiser area and married Lois at 16. His long career with the Union Pacific Railroad from age 16 to 57 took he and his family a number of places with 35 of those years spent in New Meadows, ID. In his 91 years of incredible accomplishments he touched and enhanced the lives of many. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lois; his parents: Ernest O. and Pearl Judd (Reitz); sisters: Hazel Robinson, Rosalie Nelson, Marilyn Ennis; and brother Harold Judd. He is survived by son Ronald Judd and Tootie; and daughter Linda Cannon and Rich; sisters Carol Ortega and Bonnie McMullen; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him but never forget him. There will be a Celebration of Life held at 1 PM, Saturday, July 13, at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd in Nampa.