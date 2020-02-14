Home

Services
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
3451 N. Locust Grove Rd.
Meridian, ID
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
3451 N. Locust Grove Rd.
Meridian, ID
Resources
Ernest Newman Obituary
E. Wayne Newman
1929-2020
E. Wayne Newman was born in South Gate, CA in October 1929. During his youth, he enjoyed time at the beach, tinkering with cars and time with his beloved brother and sister. In July 1955, he married Marjorie Woolley and their marriage was blessed with 5 children. After Marjorie's passing in March 1987, Wayne married Nancy Jo Rushton in December 1998. He was a hardworking and dedicated husband and Father. He served 13+ years as a Second Councilor in a Bishopric, Executive Secretary, Elders Quorum Presidency, Youth Leadership Callings, and was honored to serve in the temple as a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He worked as Maintenance Worker for the LDS Church for 40 years, Rheems Manufacturing for 30+ years, serving for 10 years as the President of his local Steelworker Union. In his adult life, he loved to travel and sacrificed to make it possible to take his family on 5 road trips across the nation, visiting historical and Church history that inspired him. He grew up in poverty and in his adult life, took pride in providing for his family and maintaining an orderly and beautiful home.
He is survived by his wife Nancy Newman, children Becky, Sandra, Leslie Bolton (Chris), David (Sara), Kenneth, 12 Grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, brother Del Newman (Dawn) and sister Darlene Stanworth.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3451 N. Locust Grove Rd. in Meridian, with visitation at the church beginning at 10:00 am.
Please visit Wayne's memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 14, 2020
