Young's Funeral Home | Funeral Home Tigard OR
11831 SW Pacific Highway
Tigard, OR 97223
(503) 639-1206
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Emmett Cemetery
Emmett, ID
Ernest Tolen Christison


1932 - 2020
Ernest Tolen Christison Obituary
Ernest Tolen Christison
November 24, 1932 – December 29, 2019
Ernest "Ernie" Christison, 87, of Beaverton, passed away December 29, 2019. There was a memorial mass in Portland, OR on January 3, 2020 at St. John Fisher Catholic Church. There will be a graveside service at Emmett Cemetery in Emmett, ID on January 11, 2020 at 11:00am. A luncheon and eulogy will be held at noon at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Hall in Emmett ID.
Ernest was born November 24, 1932 in Emmett to Jack Christison and Frances Kesgard. He married Velda "Gale" Bernard October 7, 1955.
He served in the Navy and was a Lumber Sales Manager at Hampton Lumber Company. Ernest enjoyed his vintage cars and being a part of the car clubs, and spending the winter months in Yuma AZ.
Ernest is survived by daughter, Denise and husband, Henry; son, Rod; four grandchildren; and two great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his four sisters; Pat Rhodes, Marilyn Howard, Jerry Elsberry Darlene Mingus and his four brothers: Everett, Jack, Ron, and Larry.
In lieu of flowers please donate on Ernie's behalf to a .
Arrangements are entrusted to Young's Funeral Home, Tigard, OR.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 8, 2020
