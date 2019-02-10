Ernie Fritschle

A soldier in WW II, a Pastor/Shepherd, an imperfect man serving a perfect God. Our dad, Ernie Fritschle, loved to travel and on Tuesday, January 22nd he left on his dream trip; one he planned and longed for. He won't be returning, as his destination is heaven, and the reunion there is just what he wanted. In his 100 years here, he traveled all over the world. His passion was the gospel and he frequently said the keys to a long life are: faith, purpose, and staying active (he retained the ability to stand on one foot well into his eighties). His 10 years as a missionary in India left him with a love for the country, its people, and its food. It was a love he shared with everyone around him; speaking Bengali or Hindi whenever he got the chance; sharing chai and samosas with us, and reminiscing about his experiences. That's just the way Ernie was. His wisdom was delivered with matter-of-fact nonchalance, or

mischievous wit, or his puppet Moeno, or the heartfelt truth of faith. He never saw a plant he couldn't bring back to life, he loved the high desert, and he could turn anything into a pancake including leftover beef stew. He loved the Lord with all of his heart, soul, mind, and strength. This is the cornerstone of his legacy and a great comfort to those he leaves behind: his brother Lloyd Fritschle, his children and their spouses, grandchildren, great grandchildren, colleagues, and friends. He was a truly great man.

A memorial service will be held to celebrate his life at 11:00 AM on February 8th, at Faith United Methodist Church, 1025 Tullar Road, Neenah, WI. Visitation will take place from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Any donations will be given to his favorite charities and organizations. Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary