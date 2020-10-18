Essie Carter Brunskill
1918-2020
Essie passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2020 at the age of 102.
Essie was born to Jacob and Hannah Bigler on July 11, 1918 in Elba, Idaho. She was the youngest of 7 children.
In 1934, she married Raymond Carter and had 3 children. After Raymond's death in 1979, she married Stan Brunskill, who passed away in 1988.
She is survived by her 3 children, Richard (Betty) Carter, of Boise, Idaho; Joan Coyote, of New Mexico and Kay (Jerry) Armstrong, of Boise, Idaho; 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, 4 sisters and 2 brothers.
Her family would like to thank MorningStar Assisted Living for the excellent and loving care she received.
Due to COVID-19, no services are planned at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
