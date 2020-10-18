1/1
Essie Brunskill
1918 - 2020
Essie Carter Brunskill
1918-2020
Essie passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2020 at the age of 102.
Essie was born to Jacob and Hannah Bigler on July 11, 1918 in Elba, Idaho. She was the youngest of 7 children.
In 1934, she married Raymond Carter and had 3 children. After Raymond's death in 1979, she married Stan Brunskill, who passed away in 1988.
She is survived by her 3 children, Richard (Betty) Carter, of Boise, Idaho; Joan Coyote, of New Mexico and Kay (Jerry) Armstrong, of Boise, Idaho; 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, 4 sisters and 2 brothers.
Her family would like to thank MorningStar Assisted Living for the excellent and loving care she received.
Due to COVID-19, no services are planned at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Please visit Essie's memorial webpage online at www.bowmanfuneral.com.


Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
