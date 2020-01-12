|
|
Esther Rasor
1933-2020
Esther Rasor, age 86, of Boise, passed away on January 4, 2020 in Boise, Idaho.
Esther was born in Dore, ND, to parents John Messmer and Anne Messmer (Ginther) on April 14, 1933. Her parents did not give her a middle name, later explaining that during the Great Depression, middle names were scarce. Esther attended elementary school in Montana and Idaho. She attended Boise High School where she graduated in 1952. She married Kenneth G. Rasor on January 8, 1955 in Boise, Idaho. Esther was a devoted wife and mother having raised three lovely daughters. She was always gracious and kind. She loved to host family dinners. She was active in her Assembly of God church.
Esther is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth G. Rasor, brothers Herb Messmer, Harold Messmer, sister Lorraine Heffner, and sister Norma Shannon.
Esther is survived by her three daughters Gail Johnson, Jennie Carroll and Nicki Rasor; Grandchildren Kenneth Keener, Andrew Keener, Charissa Russell, Kimberly Parker, Michelle Rasor, Ryan Johnson, Laura Johnson; and 12 great-Grandchildren.
The family of Esther Rasor wishes to extend our sincere thanks to First Choice Hospice and all of Esther's care-givers.
A committal service will be held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10:00 am. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor. www.bowmanfuneral.com 208-853-3131.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 12, 2020