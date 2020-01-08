Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Seventh Day Adventist Church
307 W. Iowa Avenue
Nampa, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Dryden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Bernice Dryden


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel Bernice Dryden Obituary
Ethel B. Dryden
100 years
Ethel B. Dryden was born June 4, 1919 at Cambridge, Idaho to Sadie Breedlove Hiltibiddle and Herbert Willard Hiltibiddle. She spent much of her childhood at Goodrich where her father was a Section Foreman for the railroad. The family later moved to Cambridge.
She married Montie Jennings Dryden on September 20, 1939 at Weiser and they made their permanent home at New Meadows. The couple had two children - Linda Dryden Fisk, born in 1940 and Diana Dryden Hagemeister, born in 1951. Her husband preceded her in death on Feb.25, 1970.
Ethel later moved to Council where she worked at the U.S. Forest Service Ranger Station for several years. She retired to Nampa to be nearer to her eldest daughter and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda and Diana; grandchildren Brian, Terry, and Kelly Royster and Tran Smith, as well as numerous great and great-great grandchildren.
She died at home passing peacefully from this world to the next on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2019 at 100 years of age. A celebration of life will be held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 307 W. Iowa Avenue, in Nampa at 2:00 p.m. on January 12.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -