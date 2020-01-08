|
Ethel B. Dryden
100 years
Ethel B. Dryden was born June 4, 1919 at Cambridge, Idaho to Sadie Breedlove Hiltibiddle and Herbert Willard Hiltibiddle. She spent much of her childhood at Goodrich where her father was a Section Foreman for the railroad. The family later moved to Cambridge.
She married Montie Jennings Dryden on September 20, 1939 at Weiser and they made their permanent home at New Meadows. The couple had two children - Linda Dryden Fisk, born in 1940 and Diana Dryden Hagemeister, born in 1951. Her husband preceded her in death on Feb.25, 1970.
Ethel later moved to Council where she worked at the U.S. Forest Service Ranger Station for several years. She retired to Nampa to be nearer to her eldest daughter and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda and Diana; grandchildren Brian, Terry, and Kelly Royster and Tran Smith, as well as numerous great and great-great grandchildren.
She died at home passing peacefully from this world to the next on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2019 at 100 years of age. A celebration of life will be held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 307 W. Iowa Avenue, in Nampa at 2:00 p.m. on January 12.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 8, 2020