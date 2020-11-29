I am so glad God gave me these last 2 years to reconnect with you. We had so much fun together from Trump rally's to cheeseburgers from Sonic. You rode all over this valley with me while we talked and shared memories. I will miss you but I know that you are no longer in pain and are with Our Savior and our family. See you when my work is done. Love you.❤❤

Nancy Ware

Family