Ethel Louise Radtke
October 16, 1937 - November 19, 2020
Boise, Idaho - Ethel Louise Radtke went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 19th, 2020.
A viewing will be held at Cloverdale Funeral Home between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 30th. A service will be conducted for Ethel at 2:00 p.m. on November 30th at the Heritage Bible Church located at 7071 Emerald St., Boise, ID 83704. A livestream of the service can be viewed at www.hbc-boise.org/live
. To leave tributes and condolences, visit www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com
.