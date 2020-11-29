1/2
Ethel Louise Radtke
1937 - 2020
Ethel Louise Radtke
October 16, 1937 - November 19, 2020
Boise, Idaho - Ethel Louise Radtke went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 19th, 2020.
A viewing will be held at Cloverdale Funeral Home between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 30th. A service will be conducted for Ethel at 2:00 p.m. on November 30th at the Heritage Bible Church located at 7071 Emerald St., Boise, ID 83704. A livestream of the service can be viewed at www.hbc-boise.org/live. To leave tributes and condolences, visit www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com.



Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Cloverdale Funeral Home
NOV
30
Service
02:00 PM
Heritage Bible Church
Funeral services provided by
Cloverdale Funeral Home
1200 North Cloverdale Road
Boise, ID 83713
(208) 375-2212
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

November 27, 2020
I am so glad God gave me these last 2 years to reconnect with you. We had so much fun together from Trump rally's to cheeseburgers from Sonic. You rode all over this valley with me while we talked and shared memories. I will miss you but I know that you are no longer in pain and are with Our Savior and our family. See you when my work is done. Love you.❤❤
Nancy Ware
Family
