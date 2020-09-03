1/1
Eugene Dale Peltzer
Eugene D Peltzer
78
"I was here, and now I'm gone!"
Eugene Peltzer, 78 of Nampa, entered rest on August 26, 2020 peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Eugene was a great husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents Mike and Alice. Eugene is survived by his wife Stella, two sons, Troy (Wendy), and Michael Sr., his grandchildren Jordan (Ali), Jacob, Faith, Michael Jr, and Ezri, his sister Dorothy (Paul) and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Eugene loved deeply with a big heart for all. Graveside service will be held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 1:00 pm.

Published in Idaho Statesman on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise
