Eugene "Gene" E Guthrie
1928-2019
Gene was born in Payette ID and passed away at home in Boise. Service will be at Idaho Veteren's Cemetery, Columbrium Memorial Wall, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd, Boise Sept 20 at 1:45. Celebration of Life will follow at 3:00 at El Korah Shrine Club, 1118 W Idaho St, Boise. Bowman's Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.bowmanfuneral.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org or to a in Gene's memory.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 16, 2019