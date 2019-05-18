Eugene Francis Hatch

1927 ~ 2019

Eugene (Gene) Hatch, 91, died May 14, 2019. He was born August 29, 1927: the first of five children born to Francis and Mary Brown Hatch. Idaho was his lifelong home and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, snowmobiling, and adventures of many kinds.

He was inducted in the U.S. Army October 24, 1945, served in Japan and was honorably discharged June 28, 1947. He married the love of his life, Joyce Ross on October 27, 1948, they were sealed in the LDS Salt Lake Temple on December 7, 1949. They had four children.

He was a Boise City fireman for 25 years retiring in 1981. His post retirement careers included inventing the Tend-A-Pole fishing device, logging, wildland firefighting and metal fabrication. He was a lifetime member of IAWCA and an avid gun collector.

Gene is survived by his children, Marsha Smith, (Ron Edler), Martin Hatch and Sharon Zitlaw; three grandchildren, three great grandchildren; his sister JoAnn (Glenn) Farmer, and brother Melvin Hatch.

He was proceeded in death by his wife Joyce; daughter Sylvia Hatch; grandson Nolan W. Smith; sisters Vea Johnson and Norma Glass.

The family will greet friends on Sunday, May 19th, 2019 from 4:30-6:30 pm at Cloverdale Funeral Home, 1200 N. Cloverdale Rd, Boise, Idaho. Services will be Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10:00 am at the same location. Condolences or tributes can be left at www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com Published in Idaho Statesman on May 18, 2019