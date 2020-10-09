Eugene Rinebold1947 - 2020Gene was born in Moscow, Idaho and raised there, Mountain Home, and Denver, Colorado. He graduated from, high school in Castle Rock Colorado and went on to study at the University of Idaho, eventually achieving a Masters Degree. He loved the mountains of Idaho, Colorado, and Wyoming, and was happiest in this wilderness, or when reading their history. Gene's love of the outdoors inspired him to become involved in distance running as a young man, which is how he met his first wife, Judith with whom he travelled, hiked, and traced the histories of the Sawtooth Mountains near Featherville, from this marriage was born his daughter, Mary. In 1989, Gene met and married his second wife Alice, with whom he had a son, Monte, and together they spent cherished times enjoying Idaho's spectacular natural world and history. Gene was proud to have been an inspector with the Idaho Department of Transportation, and contributed toward the construction of several iconic bridges in the region. He was encyclopaedic in his knowledge of many things, principally among them: the history of Rocky Bar, Sun Valley and the Sawtooth Mountains, world history, and jazz. He was a devoted son, who took excellent care of his mother to the end. His last years were happy, walking on the Boise Greenbelt, golfing, taking trips with his children to Sun Valley, and making new friends at the Meridian Care Center. Among his proudest moments were celebrating the achievements of his children. He had also recently become a proud grandparent. Anyone who knew Gene will tell you that he was a good and loyal friend, parent and family member. His children continue to learn from his integrity. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Eugene Rinebold Sr. He is survived by his brother, Lewis Rinebold; his son Monte Rinebold of Berkeley, California; his daughter Mary Rinebold Copeland of London, United Kingdom, and her son, Gene's grandson, Maximus, also of London; and his nephew, Eric Rinebold of Charlotte, NC. A celebration of Gene's life will be held this summer in Idaho; please contact the Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel in Mountain Home if you wish further details from his children. In Gene's memory, please consider a charitable donation toward protecting and sustaining the environment he so loved and shared with his family.Please consider planting a memorial tree in Gene's memory.