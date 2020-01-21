|
Eugene Palmetier Ross, "Gene" passed away peacefully at home on January 15, 2020 at the age of 79 after a sudden and short battle with cancer. He was surrounded by family. Gene was born on June 26, 1940 in Boise, Idaho to Lawrence Ashburn Ross and Hazel Marie Dorathy Ross.
He graduated from Meridian High School in 1958, where he was captain of the basketball team and played on the State Championship tennis team. He began studies at Idaho State University but do to the death of his father in 1958, returned home to help his mother run the farm. He purchased a milk route and hauled milk for the Ada County Dairymen's Association for 7 years. He later returned to school, earning a degree in Social Sciences from Boise State University in 1970. He worked for the Idaho Department of Agriculture, Ada County Weed Control and the Idaho Department of Transportation in weed control management for many years.
He married Barbara Joanne Hill on July 27, 1963 in Meridian and the couple had three children: Lawrence, Anna and Kevin. The family designed and built a cabin in the hills east of Donnelly called Paddy Flats and enjoyed many good family times there together in the outdoors. Gene loved to collect antiques and thoroughly enjoyed tinkering and sorting things in his garage and shop. He was a great man, loved by all and will be truly missed.
Gene is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara; children: Lawrence (Lisa), Anna, Kevin (Kat); grandchildren: Kelsey, Jessica, Lauren, Allison, Reagan and Mary; sisters: Dorothy and Peggy and his brother Elwin (Bonnie), and many other close family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents. Memorial donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House or the .
An informal celebration of life will be held at "cousin" Marti's Shop at 2:00 pm Saturday January 25th located on the Southeast corner of Eagle and Amity Road in Meridian (use Eagle Road entrance).
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 21, 2020