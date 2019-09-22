|
Hopkins, Eunice Avinelle "Nelle", 97, of Boise, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at a local care center of natural causes. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 11:00am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2299 N. Five Mile Rd., Boise, with a visitation from 10:00-10:45am before the service. Interment will be held at a later date in Ross County, Ohio. To send condolences and read obituary, go to www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 22, 2019