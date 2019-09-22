Home

POWERED BY

Services
Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 344-4441
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
2299 N. Five Mile Rd
Boise, ID
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
2299 N. Five Mile Rd
Boise, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eunice Hopkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eunice Hopkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eunice Hopkins Obituary
Hopkins, Eunice Avinelle "Nelle", 97, of Boise, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at a local care center of natural causes. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 11:00am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2299 N. Five Mile Rd., Boise, with a visitation from 10:00-10:45am before the service. Interment will be held at a later date in Ross County, Ohio. To send condolences and read obituary, go to www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eunice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now