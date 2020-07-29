Evelyn (Poyzer - Dovey) Collard

May 1, 1934 - July 17, 2020

Evelyn joined Our Father in Heaven on Friday, July 17, 2020 at St Marks Hospital in Salt Lake City. She will be dearly missed here on earth, yet we are all consoled by the fact that she is no longer struggling with life's challenges, rather at peace and enjoying those who have gone on before her.

Evelyn was born May 1, 1934 on the family farm near Ackley, Iowa to Fred and Gertrude Pohlman. She had one sibling, Alice (Pohlman) Karsjen. She attended Oceola Township Country School and Ackley High School. In 1951 she married Melvin Poyzer. After 9 years and 2 children, Mark and Marilyn "Jo", they divorced. In 1961 she married Charles "Dean" Dovey and had 4 daughters; Dawn, Deann, Debra, and Donna in Hampton, Iowa. During this time she was the first woman meter reader in Hampton. And she organized the first girls softball teams. They had a winning season that first season. When the season was almost over, the school administration attended the last game and decided to take over the teams and add it to the extra-curricular activities offered by the school district.

Due to Dean's occupation as truck driver, they moved to Oregon. Mark was already attending Iowa Christian College and Jo was attending Ozark Bible College in Missouri. They remained in the mid-west. In Oregon Evelyn was Assistant Manager at the Salvation Army, Teachers Aide in Drain, OR, and held a number of roles in a hospital office setting until her retirement in 2001 due to Dean's progression with Alzheimer's Disease. She married Donald Collard in 2006. Mom loved living with her granddaughter Megan the past year and so appreciated the care and love Megan shared with her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Gertrude Pohlman; sister, Alice Karsjen, nephew, Richard Karsjen; son-in-law, Patrick Farley; grandson, Michael Poyzer; and spouses C. Dean Dovey and Donald Collard. She is survived by ex-husband, Melvin Poyzer; Children and their spouses: Mark & Marcia Poyzer; Marilyn "Jo" Poyzer, Dawn & Michael Brandon, Deann Farley, Debra & Hank James, and Donna Dovey & Randy Morrison; as well as 19 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID, we will get together at a safer time to celebrate this amazing woman's life.

Say "hello" to everyone who has gone before you, mom, as we say goodbye to you. We know you are loved by God and we love you!



