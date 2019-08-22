|
Evelyn Lucretia Rock
Evelyn "Evie" Lucretia Rock, age 87, passed away peacefully in her home in Boise, Idaho on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Her four children, Ron, Gary, Jeanine, and Annette, daughter-in-law Monica, and niece Janet Homan were at her side.
Evie was born October 30, 1931 in Lohrville, Iowa to Jesse Carroll Morris and Lena Marie (Leach) Morris. Evelyn was the youngest of nine children: brothers Carroll, Robert, Dwight, George, James, and Warren, sister Jessie Marie, and Walter, who passed as an infant. She was considered a second mom to many of her nieces. She was devoted to her family, loved to laugh, and was known for her easy sense of humor and smile. She always was up for a good game of cribbage.
She grew up in Rockwell City, Iowa where she graduated high school with the class of 1949, AKA 'The 49ers', as did her sweetheart and future husband Marvin "Rocky" Eugene Rock. The two married on April 20, 1951 and soon after moved to California as Rocky was in construction and saw better prospects in the Southwest. Rocky was a successful commercial construction superintendent and Evie a wonderful mother and homemaker.
Evie is survived by her four children Ronald (Debbie) Rock of Redmond, Oregon, Gary (Monica) Rock of Vancouver, Washington, Jeanine Rock of Boise, Idaho, and Annette (Jaye) Rock of Emmett, Idaho; grandchildren Matthew Rock, Abby Huff, Jace Rock, Kyle Rock, Eric Rock, Angelo R. Sanfilippo, and Sarah Flynn; greatgrandchildren London S. Cook, Olive and Ella Flynn, and Alani and Leo Rock. Evie was preceded in death by both parents, husband Rocky, all siblings, and grandchildren Steven Rock and Kerry Rock.
Evie will be greatly missed by those who loved and knew her. A celebration of life will be planned for some time in the future.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 22, 2019