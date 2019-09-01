|
|
F. Mic Earl
07/01/1947 - 08/25/2019
Frank (Mic) Earl Jr. passed away on Sunday August 25th after a twelve-year battle with cancer. Mic was born to Margaret (Peggy) McCarter and Frank (Mickey) Earl on July 1st, 1947. Mic's father passed away when Mic was only four. Peggy later married Bob Hinze who raised Mic and his older sister, Diane, as his own, later giving them a cherished younger sister, Patty. Mic graduated from Boise High School in 1965. After high school he attended Boise State College where he ran amok with his IK Fraternity Brothers, many of whom remained lifelong friends. While in school, he worked as a Ski Instructor at Bogus Basin and was instrumental in developing many of the runs still being skied today. After college, Mic became known as "Mr. Clean" to his fellow Slash Crew Members while working for the Forest Service with his Best Friend, John Weaver. In 1969, Mic joined the 321st Engineers Battalion, as a Medic, serving until 1975. Upon his release from the Military he went to work for Gayley Construction, as an equipment operator, and eventually moved on to a career in Sales for various industries. Mic spent many years in Garden Valley where he built his dream cabin.
On September 11th, 1986, he married Pam Proctor. Together they have two children. The tightknit family of four spent many years enjoying the cabin while four wheeling, hunting, fishing, snow skiing and anything else to do with Idaho's outdoors. His kids were the highlight of his life until he recently experienced the joy of being a grandpa—and boy did he love those four babies, who prolonged his life for several years.
He is preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Florence (Earl) Barton, Teddie (Earl) Dingle and Patricia (Hinze) Rainey. He is survived by his wife, Pam; Children, Sindi (Buck) Hukill and Cody (Andree') Earl; four grandkids, Braylee and Ashtyn Earl and Stetson and Sawyer "Spud" Hukill; his sister Diane (Richard) Sula; in-laws, Monty and Alice Leinberger, Kathy Proctor, Doug and Lynn Proctor; many nieces, nephews, and friends; and his four-legged sidekick, Daisy May.
The family would like to thank Boise MSTI and the St. Luke's Hospice Team for putting up with Mic's lighthearted orneriness over the years. A Celebration of Mic's life will be held Sunday, September 8th from 1 to 4 pm at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge 7025 W Overland Rd. Boise Idaho 83709.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 1, 2019