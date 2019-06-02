Faye Annabelle Olsen Mayne

1920-2019

Faye Annabelle Olsen Mayne, 99, died of natural causes on May 29, 2019, at a Boise care facility, with her children by her side.

Graveside services will be held 2:00pm on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Canyon Hill Cemetery in Caldwell. Arrangements are under the direction of Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel in Nampa.

Faye was the elder of twin daughters born in Caldwell, Idaho, on May 26, 1920, to Norman and Ora Cox Olsen. She was the fifth of twelve children. She spent her childhood in Central Cove attending grade school and Sunday school. She graduated from Caldwell High School in 1937 and Nampa Business College the following year.

Faye became a clerk at the Agricultural Adjustment Office in Caldwell, working there for three years. She then transferred to that organization's office in Boise for another seven years. After a break to rear her children, in 1965 she returned to work, joining the Bureau of Reclamation in Boise. Her last assignment was with the Central Snake Project Office, retiring from there in 1980.

She married Merrill Mayne on October 2, 1947. They spent 58 years together until his death in 2006.

Faye is survived by daughter, Barbara "Barb" Mayne of Boise; son, Charles (Susan) Mayne of Encinitas, Calif.; step-granddaughter, Erin (Fred) Hall; step-great grandchildren, Gwyneth and Oliver Hall; sister-in-law, Shirley Olsen; numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

She was preceded in death by her husband; both parents; siblings (and their spouses) Mary, Cloyd (Helen), Richard "Dick" (Myrla), Merl, Faith (Harold), Robert (Pete), Everett, Darrel "Jimmy" (Ines), Freda (Norris), Chester (Edna), and Donald (Eunice); and nephews, Jay, Richard "Rick", and Gary.

Faye's family wishes to thank all those at Morning Star Memory Care and First Choice Hospice for the loving care provided during her last months.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to , Fairfax Ave at Virginia St, Salt Lake City, UT 84103, or a .