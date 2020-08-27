Faye (Peck) Thompson
October 29, 1920 - August 16, 2020
Our matriarch, Faye (Peck) Thompson 99, passed away after an exceptional life on August 16, 2020. Faye passed away three days before her younger sister, Nolene (Peck) Breen.
Faye was born on October 29, 1920 to Franklin Clyde Peck and Mary Blanche (Valentine) Peck in Sugar City, Idaho where she was heavily influenced by the rigorous demands and commitments of farm life with her two brothers and three sisters. It was clear, her early years helped build her tenacious and resilient character. The family later moved to Boise where she continued to help with the family farm while she attended and graduated from Boise High School.
Faye met Kenny Thompson in front of Boise's Basque Boarding House and their innocent flirtations grew into a loving marriage and partnership worthy of a classic love story. The beginning of a poem penned by Kenny and dedicated to Faye best summarizes their marriage, "Walk with me and I'll share your load and love you dearly till the end of the road." Soon after their marriage on June 14, 1941, Kenny enlisted in The US Navy and was stationed in Salt Lake City. After the end of WWII, they moved back to Boise in order for Kenny to work alongside Kenny's brother, Toots, at City Owned Washing Machine Company that would eventually evolve into Thompson's Maytag. Faye's work ethic was unstoppable and even after raising her children, she insisted on working at Thompsons, well into her senior years.
Faye & Kenny spent months on the coasts of British Columbia, Washington, and Oregon, as well as many trips to Mexico. They loved traveling in their motor home and taking their boat. Many of their travels included Faye's sister LaPriel and her husband, Art. Other family and friends often joined them for short visits. They made many trips to their cabin at Owyhee Reservoir, although Faye often said she enjoyed her alone time when Kenny went fishing with just his friends. Kenny & Faye held season tickets to Boise State Football since the stadium was built. They rarely missed a home game. Faye & Kenny celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary right before Kenny passed away in 2016. Faye frequently said that she was mad at him for leaving her alone.
Faye was an amazing cook and she hosted most family & holiday celebrations at their home. She was known for her sourdough bread and pancakes from a sourdough starter she'd had for decades, salmon and homemade pasta with her garden grown parsley, and soup fit for a king - Beef Barley, Chicken & Dumplings & Manhattan Clam Chowder were her specialties. You never left her house hungry, even if you didn't come to eat or you weren't hungry, she made sure she fed you. Faye enjoyed canning and every year she made peach butter, raspberry jam, olive oil pickles and pickled shrimp. You were lucky if you received them as gifts. She loved to knit and made many baby blankets, afghans, and stacks of wash cloths. She liked to stay busy and you would rarely see her sitting still. Whether she was cooking, canning, working at Thompson's, daily walks with her sister Nolene, jazzercise at the church, water aerobics at the YMCA, or cards at the Senior Center, she made sure she stayed active. Most would have described Faye as one of the most positive and optimistic people they had met. No matter how mad or troubled you might be, she could bring up your spirit with a few loving words.
Grandma Faye will always be remembered for her love and devotion to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved them so. Without exemption, each and every one was always the smartest, prettiest, most handsome, and the most talented.
She is survived by two children, Tobe (Julie) Thompson, and Kit (Wally) Baker, brother Ted (Beverly) Peck, grandchildren Scott (Tina) Thompson, Tobe Rick Thompson, Jake Miller, Amy (Trey) Crookston, Jon (Sara) Miller, Ryan (Kate) Baker, and Bryn Baker. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, Abbey and Keefer Thompson, Tylar and Kelsi Thompson, Sam Crookston, and Henry and Daniel Baker. Faye is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Kenny in 2016, daughter, Karen Miller in 2013, brother, Gary Peck, sisters, Phyllis Kelly and LaPriel Dimick. Her younger sister Nolene Breen passed shortly after Faye.
Special thanks to her nieces Patty Waterman and Sue Cobley, and friend, Jo Olsen who were constants in Faye's life and care. In addition, family friend, Ray Alegria, who never missed sending flowers to Faye every birthday and Mother's Day. Thank you also to the kind caregivers at Grace Assisted Living and Pioneer Hospice.
Faye requested no services. Her ashes will be placed with her husband Kenny at the Idaho State Veterans' Cemetery. A private celebration of Faye's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charity of your choice
.