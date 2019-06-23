Faylene Evelyn Way

November 10, 1919 - June 9, 2019

Faylene Evelyn Way passed into the loving arms of Christ on June 9th, 2019 of natural causes. She was born on November 10th, 1919 to Goss L. Stansel and Minnie E. (Moddrell) Stansel on the family farm in Barber County, Kansas. She was the youngest sister to Marcella (Stansel) Dresher and Glendon Stansel. The family moved to McPherson, Kansas where Faylene received her elementary through high school education. She attended three years of higher education at McPherson College. In August 1943, she married the love of her life, Garold Benjamin (G.B.) Way.

During the war years, G.B. was a Captain in the Army, enabling them to live in many places stateside. They welcomed their first child, James (Jim) Alan Way in December 1945. Their daughter, Marcia Jane Way, arrived in June, 1949. Faylene and her family settled in Fullerton, California in 1952 where she lived for over 45 years until her move to Eagle, Idaho in 1999.

Faylene was a life-long Methodist, a woman of strong values and enduring faith, serving in the Methodist Conference on local and district levels and as chairperson of United Methodist Women (UMW). She was an active member for 45 years of P.E.O. a philanthropic organization supporting woman's educational advancement. Faylene worked with the YWCA on Internal Fellowships assisting students at Cal State Fullerton. She was involved in the League of Women Voters and the Children's Home Society. She served on the Board of Trustees and participated with the foundation at the School of Theology in Claremont, California.

Faylene's greatest joys in life were her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Her great and endearing project was designing and building the family cabin with G.B. and children in Big Bear Lake, California. The cabin was a great gathering place for family and friends. Faylene also had many other talents and interests, including making mosaics, painting, playing bridge and especially quilting. She loved to travel and visited over 27 countries throughout her life.

Faylene was preceded in death by her parents, Goss and Minnie Stansel; sister, Marcella (Stansel) Dresher and brother, Glendon Stansel; her husband, G.B. in 1986; and her son, Jim in 2010. She is survived by her daughter, Marcia Way-Brady and son-in-law David Brady; grandson, Benjamin Brady, and Casey (Lyons) Brady; great-grandchildren, Kyren , Rowan and Raelyn Brady; daughter-in-law, Maria (Justiniano) Way; granddaughters Monique Way and Janine Way; by sister-in-law, Rosalyn (Way) Eads; nephews, Larry Dresher and Merlin Dresher; niece, Janice (Stansel) Wagner; and great-nephews and nieces, Danny Dresher, Tess (Dresher) Freimuth, Mike and Brad Dresher, Rayna (Wagner) Creech, David Wagner, Marilyn (Eads) West, Darwin Eads, and Kathy (Eads) Luciotti.

Her life was long and well loved in the arms of family, friends, and her faith in Christ. She will be forever cherished by those she left behind.

"If I take the wings of the morning and dwell in the uttermost parts of the sea, even there thy hand shall lead me and thy right hand shall hold me." Psalm 139:9

A Celebration of Life for Faylene will be held on Friday August 2, at 2:00 p.m. at the Eagle United Methodist Church. 651 N. Eagle Rd. Eagle, Idaho

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made, in memory of Faylene Way, to a , or to the Claremont School of Theology, please specify Faylene Way Memorial.

For online donations, you can visit their home page: cst.edu or mail a check

To: Claremont School of Theology/Advancement Office

1325 N. College Avenue

Claremont, CA 91711



Or to: the P.E.O. Foundation, checks payable to PEO Foundation mail to

Priscilla Walden, Treasurer

Chapter AY, P.E.O.

1507 W. Hays St

Boise, ID. 83702 Published in Idaho Statesman on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary