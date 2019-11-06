|
|
Felton "Bud" Kilgore
1942-2019
Felton "Bud" Kilgore was born in Monticello, Arkansas on July 6, 1942 to Bertha and Gerald Kilgore. Shortly after his birth his family moved to California where he went to school and at the age of 16, met his high school sweetheart (Carolyn Borrowman) who became his wife on March 5, 1960. Bud and Carolyn went on to have five children, four boys and a girl who he loved more than anything.
Bud was a "jack of all trades" and could do anything and everything he was asked to do. From electrical work to plumbing, you name it he could do it. Through the years, Bud had several occupations. He was a lineman for several years; he and his wife also managed apartments. He went on to retire from the Canyon County maintenance department in 2012. Bud was not one to sit around and do nothing; he always had to have something to do. He was not done working yet, later he went on to flagging for Idaho Traffic Control, which he enjoyed thoroughly and loved the people he worked with.
Bud was an outdoorsman; he loved hunting, fishing and camping. If you gave him his boat, camper, a fishing pole, and his wife, he was in his happy place.
Bud was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He had a heart of gold and a sense of humor that never stopped. He loved his family and friends more than anything and would do anything for anybody and not want anything in return. Dad, you will be greatly missed.
Bud was preceded in death by his mother and father, Bertha and Gerald Kilgore; two sisters; and one brother.
Bud is survived by the love of his life, Carolyn Kilgore; his five children, Jerry (Jody) Kilgore, Randy (Dawn) Kilgore, Kevin (Debbie) Kilgore, Tim (Tracy) Kilgore, and Becky Kilgore; 12 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren (and one on the way); two sisters; one brother; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Avenue South, Nampa.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 6, 2019