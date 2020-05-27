Fern Killingsworth

1931-2020

Fern Elizabeth Killingsworth was the 8th of 9 children born to Clarence and Johanna (Johanson) Beto. She spent her early years at the "home place" in Cushing, Minnesota. At age 14, while still attending Little Falls High School, she became a live-in nanny. After graduating in 1948, she moved to Minneapolis and worked at a nursing home with her sister, Francie. They enjoyed roller skating, visiting the KSTP Sunset Valley Barn Dance Studio, and the 2-step. In the mid-1950s she moved out west and has lived in Emmett, Idaho for the past 48 years. She worked hard, doing occasional ironing jobs, selling Avon and Fashion Wagon, and teaching 4-H sewing while raising her family. In 1973, she started working at the Emmett Care Center in the kitchen and housekeeping where she retired after 23 years--rarely missing a day of work.

She enjoyed reading, growing flowers and raspberries, solving crossword and word search puzzles, and creating amazing crocheted afghans. For the past 8 years, she lived at the Meadow View Assisted Living where she loved listening to Ron Sharp and his band, winning prizes at Bingo, and coloring. She is most known for collecting smiley faces and her generosity--wanting to share whatever she had.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Doris Nimerfroh, Francie Wohlforth, & Inga Draper; brothers: Karl, Jimmy, Amos, & Roy Beto; and her son, Rex Thomas. She is survived by her brother, Maurie Beto; her son, Jim Beto; daughters, Norma Swartz and Trish Scott; 7 grandchildren: Katrina McLean; Chris Beto; Mike, John, and Matt Thomas; Sarah Zell; and Andrew Swartz; as well as 12 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

Thanks to all those at Meadow View Assisted Living and Dr. Louis Beech for making her 80s some of her happiest years, and Alicia at Encompass Hospice.



