Fern Elizabeth Killingsworth
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fern's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fern Killingsworth
1931-2020
Fern Elizabeth Killingsworth was the 8th of 9 children born to Clarence and Johanna (Johanson) Beto. She spent her early years at the "home place" in Cushing, Minnesota. At age 14, while still attending Little Falls High School, she became a live-in nanny. After graduating in 1948, she moved to Minneapolis and worked at a nursing home with her sister, Francie. They enjoyed roller skating, visiting the KSTP Sunset Valley Barn Dance Studio, and the 2-step. In the mid-1950s she moved out west and has lived in Emmett, Idaho for the past 48 years. She worked hard, doing occasional ironing jobs, selling Avon and Fashion Wagon, and teaching 4-H sewing while raising her family. In 1973, she started working at the Emmett Care Center in the kitchen and housekeeping where she retired after 23 years--rarely missing a day of work.
She enjoyed reading, growing flowers and raspberries, solving crossword and word search puzzles, and creating amazing crocheted afghans. For the past 8 years, she lived at the Meadow View Assisted Living where she loved listening to Ron Sharp and his band, winning prizes at Bingo, and coloring. She is most known for collecting smiley faces and her generosity--wanting to share whatever she had.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Doris Nimerfroh, Francie Wohlforth, & Inga Draper; brothers: Karl, Jimmy, Amos, & Roy Beto; and her son, Rex Thomas. She is survived by her brother, Maurie Beto; her son, Jim Beto; daughters, Norma Swartz and Trish Scott; 7 grandchildren: Katrina McLean; Chris Beto; Mike, John, and Matt Thomas; Sarah Zell; and Andrew Swartz; as well as 12 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Thanks to all those at Meadow View Assisted Living and Dr. Louis Beech for making her 80s some of her happiest years, and Alicia at Encompass Hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boise Funeral Home - Aclesa Chapel
8209 Fairview Ave.
Boise, ID 83704
(208) 322-2998
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 26, 2020
As my mother-in-law I truly loved Fern.
I was not raised to be much of a hugger but she helped me to over come that. Every time I saw her she would give me a nice long hug hello and good bye.
When wed go to visit her it made me smile! With her large collection of smiley faces at her front door you couldnt help but smile.
Fern was so giving, she always wanted to give you something, wether it was a pack of peanut butter crackers or a coloring she had done.
Hugs, smiles, and generosity what wonderful things to be know for as a person. You will be greatly missed Fern
Craig Scott
Family
May 26, 2020
Mom loved to laugh and would clip out comics from the newspaper all the time. She was a terrific example of generosity. On every visit she wanted to give me something--even if she didn't have anything. It might be extra crackers she had leftover from her lunch or her stash of candy, or Avon she ordered. She would spend hours a day browsing through the newspaper and cutting out articles she thought we would enjoy. She was an amazing person!
Trish Scott
Daughter
May 26, 2020
She will always be a legend to me for her kindness, gentleness, sense of adventure and wisdom. A memory that comes to mind is when she brought her family to France's house in Minnesota. They introduced us to frying up some frog legs! It was quite the experience.
Karen Wohlforth
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved