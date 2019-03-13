Fern M. Stubblefield

1923-2019

Fern M. Stubblefield, 95, of Boise passed away March 8, 2019 at her home.

Fern was born April 17, 1923 in Hibbard, Idaho. She was the 3rd child born to Willis L. and Alice E. (Jones) Hibbard.

She attended school in Hibbard and Warm River Idaho and graduated from Boise High School in 1941. She moved to Boise in 1936. On July 6, 1943, Fern married Norton Griffin Stubblefield in Boise, Idaho. They had been married 43 years when Norton (Stubby) died in 1986. They had lived in Gainesville, Florida, Reno, and Phoenix.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in numerous Church positions.

In later years she divided her time between their cabin and her home in Boise.

Fern was very forgiving, tolerant, compassionate, and reluctant to complain. Fern was a hard worker, thrifty; she loved to sleep and hated camping all day.

Fern was preceded in death by her husband; three brothers, Grant, Dean, and George Hibbard; two sisters, Lucile Hibbard and Dorla Curtis.

Surviving is her son, Dell Willis Stubblefield, many nieces and nephews, and two sister-in-laws.

She and her husband shared a great love for the McCall area and spent glorious summers at their cabin with the family.

A funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the LDS Chapel located at: 2323 N. Maple Grove Rd. Boise, ID 83704. A graveside service will follow at Dry Creek Cemetery. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 13, 2019