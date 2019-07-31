|
|
Ferne Louise Roberts
Ferne Louise Roberts, 100, of Boise, Idaho passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at her daughter's home in Nampa. Ferne was born July 9, 1919 to Noah and Ida Adams in Boise, Idaho. Ferne is survived by her children: Bev (Dave) O'Malley Goebel, Larry (Barbara) Roberts, Cheryl (Don) Reynolds, Jolene (Marvin) Johnston, and Vicki (Dave) Tweedy Purdum. A Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Grace Bible Church, 1415 Lone Star Rd in Nampa, with a graveside service to follow at Meridian Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, August 1, at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N. Midland BLVD in Nampa. (208-467-7300) To express condolences and to read the full obituary please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.Com. Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 4141 Boise, Idaho 83711 or online at WWW.Gideons.Org.
Published in Idaho Statesman on July 31, 2019