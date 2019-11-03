|
Floyd Eugene Hodkinson
92
Beloved husband, brother, adoptive father of five, uncle of four, grandfather of eight and great-grandfather of four, has gone to his heavenly home. Floyd Hodkinson, 92, passed away October 29, 2019 peacefully at his home in the embrace of his wife and family. Floyd was a two-tour Navy Veteran, 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, and a Deacon, Choir Member, and Elder of First Presbyterian Church in Boise, Idaho.
Floyd was born January 29 ,1927 in Des Moines, Iowa to Beryl and Harold Hodkinson. Floyd was creative, resourceful and generous and shared these attributes with his family and community through acts of service and love.
As a child, Floyd learned from his grandfather to make much out of nothing and was admired by his family for his ability to fix anything. His love of building and creating began at an early age, constructing tree forts with his friends and digging up worms to fish with his grandfather. An accomplished woodworker, Floyd produced replicas of his great-grandfather's writing desk and received honors at the Idaho State Fair for a hand-crafted toolbox. Floyd loved to garden and could be heard whistling while he harvested seeds. Floyd also had a passion for knowledge and history, and he cherished his visits to England to walk in the footsteps of his great-grandparents.
As in his hobbies, Floyd's career reflected his resourcefulness and curiosity. He began as a child, selling bars of soap door-to-door, and in high school he worked as an orderly at Iowa Methodist Hospital which sparked his interest in medicine. On his 18th birthday, Floyd enlisted in the Navy and graduated from Hospital Corps School in Farragut, Idaho. Floyd served proudly in the Navy for 8 years during WWII and the Korean War, providing medical care to enlisted men and women. After his military service, Floyd had an eclectic career which spanned nursing, sales, and even operation of his own tow truck company. Floyd "retired" in Boise as a handyman at Sears and the Masonic Temple.
Above all that, Floyd's most important role was as loving husband, step-father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Floyd played hymns on the organ and wrote many love poems to God and his best friend, confidant, and sweetie, Claudette. Floyd and Claudette were married in Minnesota in 1979 and enjoyed 41 years of life together. Some of their fondest memories came when traveling the country in their trailer exploring the beauty of God's creations. They moved to Boise in 1990 to join their extended family in the west. During their time in Idaho they enjoyed hosting family picnics, walking the river and going on dates to the movies. Floyd, "Grandpa", will be missed dearly by his friends and family. Services will be held at First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, November 23 at 10:30 a.m. He will be laid to rest at the Idaho State Veteran's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the First Presbyterian Church CATCH Program, which helps families in need.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 3, 2019