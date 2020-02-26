|
|
Frances D. Widener
March 27, 1924 to February 19, 2020
Frances D. Widener
March 27, 1924 - February 19, 2020
Frances Darlene Widener was born March 27, 1924, at Weiser, Idaho, the second of four daughters of Carl B Widener and Frances Amanda Elliott Jacoby Widener. She passed away peacefully of natural causes in the presence of loved ones on February 19, 2020 in Arvada, Colorado.
Fran grew up in an area called the "Weiser Flats" of Weiser, Idaho attending school there, and having many intriguing childhood adventures.
Following graduation from Weiser High School, Fran attended the University of Idaho at Moscow, majoring in music education. She also continued there for a year with her voice training, which she'd begun while still in junior high, and continued throughout high school.
Fran and Don Bray met at the University of Idaho and, shortly after their marriage in November of 1943, he went to Officers' Candidate School in Fort Benning, Georgia. She joined him there shortly before he was commissioned, and they spent another year there before he was shipped out to join the occupation forces in Berlin. Fran returned to Moscow for another semester, and then the opportunity arose for her to go to Berlin. She was on the third ship of American dependents to sail to the European Theater (ETO) and, while there, she worked as secretary to the commanding general in the Office of Military Government for Berlin. This was a fascinating year for the Brays.
When they returned to Idaho in 1947, Don went back to the University of Idaho on the GI Bill, and their first daughter, Kathy, arrived there in 1948.
Following Don's completion of his M.S., the Brays spent a year in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, where Don studied nuclear engineering. They returned to Idaho for a year at Idaho Falls, where Don worked at the Idaho Nuclear Engineering Laboratory. In 1952, after the arrival of their second daughter, Nancy, Don accepted a position in St. Louis, Missouri, where their third daughter, Amy was born in 1955. They resided in St. Louis until 1957, when the opportunity arose to spend some years in Rome.
From 1957 to 1959, the Brays were in Italy because Internuclear, a consulting company formed by Bray and some other nuclear engineers, was hired to advise on the building of the first power reactor for Italy. Don was project manager in charge of selecting the contractors for the construction of various parts of the job. These were also intriguing years for the Brays, and Fran came away with an extensive knowledge of Italy's people, language, customs and cuisine. Sadly, their eldest daughter, Kathy, passed away in Italy.
On returning to the U.S. in late 1959, the family took up residence in La Jolla, CA, where Don worked for General Atomic. Fran resumed her college education, majoring in English at San Diego State University where she earned her B.A., (With Honors and With Distinction in English) in 1965.
The Brays divorced in 1965 and Fran married Warren Wallace in 1966. She continued her education at San Diego State, earning a Lifetime Certificate in Secondary English. Fran taught four years at Monte Vista High School in Spring Valley, CA, and in 1972 she and Warren moved to Idaho. Fran taught in Mountain Home and in Fairfield until 1976, when her daughter, Amy, passed away. Warren and Fran separated shortly thereafter, and Fran spent a year studying at Boise State University, then taught at Gooding and Hagerman before retiring in 1989. During her career in teaching, Fran was honored with membership in Pi Lambda Theta, national honorary for teachers of secondary education. She was also a member of the Rebekah lodge.
For a number of years, Fran also wrote a weekly newspaper column entitled "Let's Talk Language," which was much appreciated by her loyal and well-entertained readers.
Fran came from a long line of fiddlers and, in 1982, she joined the Idaho Old Time Fiddlers' Association. She served as State Secretary for the Association from 1983 to 1987, was a contestant at state and national contests and various others, as well, winning State Senior Championship in 1990 and 1992, Senior Senior Championship in 2002, and judging at Idaho State in 1993 and 1994.
In 1984, Fran married Donald C. Caward, who she had met at a gathering of the Idaho Old Time Fiddlers. After she and Don moved to Pollock, Idaho in 1990, Fran accepted a three-year assignment teaching Spanish and English at Salmon River High School in Riggins, where she also enjoyed directing high school theater.
Fran derived great enjoyment from gardening and, during the 12 years that she and Don lived at Pollock, she raised 27 varieties of rose bushes and planted the only dogwood tree in town. Her yard and garden were pretty much regarded as being the town's park.
In 2002, the Idaho State Old Time Fiddlers Contest was dedicated to Don and Fran, honoring them for their many years of dedication and service to the organization. Fran took great pleasure in teaching fiddle and violin privately and also mentoring young fiddlers. In addition she had a band, Blue Denim, made up of seven retired musicians and singers. Fran and her sister, Carolyn Bray, were vocalists with the group, and Carolyn was the pianist. The band played for public service events as well as private parties and dinner dances.
Fran made a very positive impact on the world in so many ways, and will be lovingly remembered by all who knew her.
Fran was predeceased by her parents, her sisters, Mayme Skellenger, Rozena Cherry, and Carolyn Bray; two of her daughters, Kathy Bray and Amy Dudley; as well as her husband, Don Caward. Her ex-husband, Don Bray, also predeceased her.
She is survived by her daughter Nancy Bray; nieces and nephews, Pam Myrick, Dan Cherry, Patricia Christ, Kolleen Bray, Vickie Bray, Carlene Ames, Kathy Keepers, and Alan Ames. She is also survived by her "honorary granddaughter," Katrina Nicolayeff.
Services are pending, and will be announced at a later date. Those wishing to make memorial contributions may give to the Idaho Old Time Fiddlers' Association or a charity or non-profit organization of their choice.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 26, 2020