Frances M. Cornelson
November 7, 1928 ~ August 1, 2020
Frances was her own boss, and she liked it that way. She raised four daughters and spent not a day in the paid workforce. For this she was eternally grateful, loving her life as a stay-at-home mother, a consummate gardener, a proficient seamstress, and a dedicated preserver of food. Frances was a true Westerner and a person of the land, with an independent spirit, grit, and the traits that embody the best values of the American West. From age 5 until age 17 Frances lived and worked on the family homestead in the Salt River Canyon in Wyoming, tending lambs and calves and checking the fence line on horseback. Frances spent time at the beloved homestead every year until her death. She delighted in camping, horses, and the great outdoors.
Frances was an intellectual person with a passion for learning, graduating from high school at the age of 16. After raising her four daughters, she returned to college at age 54 and earned a bachelors degree in art. Her degree encouraged creativity in endless ways, which she also nourished in her children and grandchildren.
She loved reading and enjoyed both her book club and programs at the Log Cabin Literacy Center. Some of her favorite authors were Ivan Doig, Ernest Hemmingway, Wallace Steiger, and Amy Tan. She was passionate about poetry and encouraged family members to take Robert Frost's advice and follow the road less traveled.
Frances attended church regularly was a person of deep faith who prized both science and religion. Perhaps more uncommon for her generation, she was committed to cultivating in herself a contemporary and open-minded perspective on culture and politics.
She was also a humanitarian, which was reflected in both her attitudes and her actions. Frances hosted international visitors and dedicated many hours to teaching immigrants and others to speak and read English. Other volunteer activities included managing the library at her church, engaging in activities to provide meals and clothing to homeless, Steven Ministry work, crisis call center service, and 4-H leadership and judging. Her love for the outdoors and the west translated into a deep concern for the environment and a dedication to recycling and repurposing.
Frances was a loving person who was interested in the lives of others and was well loved in return. She was a caring daughter, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her parents, Stewart and Lillian Cornelson, and her sister and brother-in law, Joyce and Buck Lee, preceded her in death. She will be deeply missed by her four daughters: Sharlene Green (Allen Traywick), Shannon Freeman (Terry Shaffer), Kathleen Cornelson Smith (Stephen Smith), and Brenda Freeman (Ken Coll), and by her six grandchildren: Ryan Froehlich (Vanessa Corson), Clint Froehlich (Richard Whaling), Piper Traywick, Kellan Smith (Ian Shiach), Grayson Smith, and Kate Coll (Niko Contos), as well as her two great-grandchildren (Owen Froehlich and Bennet Froehlich).
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Frances Cornelson to the Learning Lab (308 E. 36th St., Garden City, ID 83714) or to the First United Methodist Church (Cathedral of the Rockies) Good Sam Fund for homeless (cathedraloftherockies.org
, donate 'Other: Good Sam Fund'). Rev. Steve Tollefson will lead a private family service at the Downtown Summers Funeral Chapel on Saturday, August 8.