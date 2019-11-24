Home

POWERED BY

Services
Accent Funeral Home
1303 North Main Street
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 888-5833
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Bellano Ward
2515 W Ustick Rd.
Meridian, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Marie Hayes


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Marie Hayes Obituary
Frances Marie Sanchez Hayes was born January 9th 1925, in San Francisco, California. She died November 3rd 2019, in Meridian Idaho.
She was the only child of Ronald Francis Langton and Gertrude Louise Schumacher.
She will be missed by her three children; Lynda Marie Sanchez Gipson, Steven Allen Sanchez and Karin Marie Sanchez Tamblyn. She has 16 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Marie grew up in downtown San Francisco. She loved to dance, sing and she enjoyed nature and the outdoors. She was a member of the Contra Costa Hiking Club for many years. She passed her love of nature onto her children. She brought sunshine and happiness to all those she met.
She moved to Idaho in 2010, where she had the opportunity to spend time with her family the remainder of her days.
Memorial services will be held at 11 AM on Friday November 29th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Bellano Ward, 2515 W Ustick Rd. Meridian ID. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian. Remembrances may be left for Frances' family at www.AccentFuneral.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -