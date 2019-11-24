|
|
Frances Marie Sanchez Hayes was born January 9th 1925, in San Francisco, California. She died November 3rd 2019, in Meridian Idaho.
She was the only child of Ronald Francis Langton and Gertrude Louise Schumacher.
She will be missed by her three children; Lynda Marie Sanchez Gipson, Steven Allen Sanchez and Karin Marie Sanchez Tamblyn. She has 16 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Marie grew up in downtown San Francisco. She loved to dance, sing and she enjoyed nature and the outdoors. She was a member of the Contra Costa Hiking Club for many years. She passed her love of nature onto her children. She brought sunshine and happiness to all those she met.
She moved to Idaho in 2010, where she had the opportunity to spend time with her family the remainder of her days.
Memorial services will be held at 11 AM on Friday November 29th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Bellano Ward, 2515 W Ustick Rd. Meridian ID. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian. Remembrances may be left for Frances' family at www.AccentFuneral.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 24, 2019